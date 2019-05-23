× Overnight severe weather threat ends; Staying muggy Thursday afternoon

After an active morning across central Indiana, the severe weather threat has ended. As the strong line of thunderstorms traveled over the state, it produced wind gusts up to 70 MPH. The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along the bow echo due to the damaging winds.

Most of the wind damage reports were in the northern half of the state and there were numerous reports of downed trees/ tree limbs. Many woke up this morning without power with power outages concentrated near Attica, Lafayette and Kokomo.

Most of the thunderstorm activity is going to move out of the area by midday with dry, warm conditions arriving this afternoon. Highs are going rebound into the lower and mid-80s around central Indiana. Some sunshine will build in as cloud cover decreases through the second half of the day. A storm chance is still possible this evening as a frontal boundary turns stationary near the Ohio River. The boundary could trigger a couple thunderstorms in our southernmost counties this evening.