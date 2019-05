Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Unfortunately, we live in a time when you can become a target while attending big events, like concerts or even this weekend’s Indianapolis 500.

Before the big race, FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger spoke with a personal protection expert about how to prepare, protect yourself and keep your loved ones safe.

Johnathan Wallace, owner of Native Executive Security, says it all about hardening yourself as a target.