Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old woman missing from Fort Wayne

Janet Marie Leininger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Fort Wayne.

Janet Marie Leininger, 72, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a short-sleeved red shirt, gray or black pajama pants, and no shoes.

She was last seen this morning at 1 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

