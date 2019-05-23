× Tracking holiday weekend rain threat; heat and humidity rising

This is the third time since last Thursday that Central Indiana is having to deal with storm cleanup. This morning’s storms left a swath of trees down and power outages.

The main storm threat for the day has moved out of the area. However, a few widely scattered showers with a thunderstorm chance will redevelop into the afternoon. This is typical with our pattern of very warm, humid air flowing into the area. The majority of Central Indiana will stay dry for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will peak near 80° with a little more sunshine breaking through as we head into the late afternoon. As the sun goes down, our rain threat for the day diminishes too.

We will be MUCH warmer for Carb Day. We haven’t had a lot of very warm, humid days like we’re going to be seeing. This is the time to remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Highs tomorrow will peak in the mid and upper 80’s with heat indices closer to 90°. We stay mostly dry for Carb Day activities but again, can’t rule out a few spotty afternoon showers developing in the peak heating of the day.

Better chances of rain arrive this weekend. Saturday doesn’t look to be a washout but showers will start to develop by the late afternoon with a few thunderstorms as well. Race day will be tricky at the track. Showers are likely to be around during the morning hours, with the chance for thunderstorms by the afternoon. It does look like there will be pockets of dry time, but will it be enough to get the track dried out in between? That’s still yet to be seen. Regardless, you will want to be prepared for rain if you’re going to be out at the IMS. We will continue to monitor this system and looks for those windows of dry time, as we get closer. Stay tuned!