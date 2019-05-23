× Tracking line of severe storms early Thursday

We are closely monitoring a strong line of thunderstorms moving into western Indiana this morning. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of central Indiana until 10 AM due to thunderstorm activity that will pass over the area during the predawn hours.

The storms are staying strong due to the warm, humid atmosphere ahead of the bowing segment. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have already been triggered over the western half of the state this morning. The main threats include damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 MPH, large hail and heavy rain.

The storms are quickly traveling east/northeast at 60 MPH. The squall line should move into the Indianapolis area between 5-6 AM and move out of the viewing area by 10 AM. Be careful through the morning commute. This storm has a history of damaging winds, rotation (in Illinois) and large hail.