Walmart cashier surprised with car after officer sees her walking 6 miles to work

SLIDELL, La. – Anita Singleton no longer has to walk six miles to her job at a Louisiana Walmart store, all thanks to a chance encounter with a police officer early Sunday morning.

Officer Bradley Peck saw Singleton walking to work, along a narrow bridge in Slidell, he picked her up thinking she was going to the nearest Walmart.

"She said, 'No baby, I'm headed to the Northshore.' I said, 'Ma'am that's a really long walk, why don't you jump in and I'll give you ride over there.' She climbed in and we talked the entire way. Like I said in my Facebook post, from faith to life lessons. How I was raised, how she was raised. It was really cool, super sweet lady. (I) got her to Walmart, shook hands, and she went on into work," Officer Peck told WGNO.

Officer Peck wrote a Facebook post about their encounter.

"We just had a wonderful interaction with one another on that morning," Anita said.

That post caught the attention of Matt Bowers' Chevrolet dealership. They decided to let her choose between two cars, even paying the insurance and all the bills that come with it.

"I was momentarily speechless. This is an incredible blessing. I'm so very grateful for it, I really am," Singleton says.

Her commute to work is now easier. No longer will she have to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to make it to work by 7 a.m.

Officer Peck says he's inspired by her work ethic – before he left the dealership his message to others was "work like Ms. Anita," adding, "I'm gonna work harder now. I feel like I'm slacking."