× 2 juveniles, 2 adults apprehended after Johnson County home is burglarized

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Four people were taken into custody Friday night in connection with the burglary of a Johnson County home.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 7600 block of West County Road 125 S at about 6:09 p.m. after the homeowner told dispatchers that she came home to find her residence unsecure.

Once on scene, several neighbors told officers that they’d seen four males in the area shortly after the crime. Authorities also received word that the suspects had been dropped off at the residence in a small black passenger car.

Several law enforcement agencies then began saturating the area to search for the suspects. After a nearly four-hour manhunt, officers were able to apprehend the four suspects on Cottonwood Drive in Morgan County at about 9:10 p.m. A handgun stolen from the home was also recovered.

The sheriff’s office says two of the suspects are juveniles and two are adults. Investigators are working with the parents to conduct interviews to gain additional information.

It’s unclear at this time what charges the suspects are facing and their identities have note yet been released.

“It is imperative that if you see suspicious activity you report it to law enforcement immediately,” said the sheriff’s office in a press release.

Residents can call 911 or 317-736-5155 to report such activity.