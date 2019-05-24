× Askew wins Freedom 100 in photo-finish

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Oliver Askew made a dramatic last second pass of Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Norman to win the Indy Lights Freedom 100 by 0.0067 of a second on Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It was the fourth-smallest margin of victory in the 17-year history of the race.

“I didn’t lift,” Askew said. “That was key. If I had to lift in four, he would have won the race. He was trying to break the draft and I just sling-shotted by him. I didn’t know when the finish line was going to come. I was just hoping it was going to be late enough.”

Norman led 29 of the 40 laps and was ahead exiting the final turn before Askew made his winning move.

“It was definitely the most disappointing podium finish I’ve ever had,” said Norman. “He [Askew] drove a great race. He timed everything correctly.”

It’s Askew’s third win of the season after winning both races at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. He leads the championship by 21 points over Juncos Racing’s Rinus VeeKay, who finished third in Friday’s race.

“It’s still sinking in the emotions of winning at such a historical track and with such a historical team,” Askew said.

David Malukas and Chris Windom were involved in a scary accident on lap one when Windom’s car leapfrogged over Malukas’ and slid along the top of the wall. The race had to be red-flagged to repair the SAFER barrier.

It was the second crash in as many days for Windom, who wrecked in the Hoosier Hundred at the state fairgrounds on Thursday night.

Jarett Andretti became the seventh Andretti to compete at IMS as he made his Indy Lights debut. He spun on the pace lap, but rebounded to finish sixth.