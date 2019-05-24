× Fresh Thyme shares burger swaps for your Memorial Day weekend

Bison Burger

RECIPE:

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 6-10 mins

INGREDIENTS

1 large poblano chilepepper*, seeded

1 tsp. Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1½ lb. thawed frozen bison (buffalo)

4 slices pepperjackcheese, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Fresh Thyme Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic ground black pepper

2 (½ inch) slices yellow onion, for topping

Finish with Fresh Thyme pretzel buns (split and toasted), lettuce, apple slices, mayonnaise, and/or mustard

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat grill for direct cooking over high heat (400°F). Brush pepper with ½ tsp. oil. Grill, uncovered, for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender and charred, turning occasionally. Transfer to a glass bowl; cover tightly and let stand 10 minutes. Peel and discard skin from pepper. Chop to make ⅓ cup. In a bowl, gently combine meat, roasted pepper, cheese, garlic, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper. Form into 4 patties, about ¾ inch thick. Use your thumb to slightly indent the center of each patty, which prevents the middle from puffing while cooking. Adjust grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350°F). Brush onions with remaining ½ tsp. oil. Grill patties and onions, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes, until burgers are medium doneness (160°F) and onions are tender, turning burgers once and onions occasionally. Serve burgers with grilled onions in toasted buns with additional toppers and condiments.

Follow instructions for beef burger, except grill bison patties only 6 to 8 minutes.*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with poblanos, wear protective gloves. Each burger contains: 541 calories, 19 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 94 mg cholesterol, 481 mg sodium, 52 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 42 g protein. Daily values: 3% vitamin A, 50% vitamin C, 3% calcium, 27% iron

Veggie Burgers

According to Nielsen, over a third of consumers are looking to eat more plant based!

RECIPE:

– Prep: 20 minutes plus 1 hour chill time

– Cook: 6-8 minutes

– Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup finely chopped white onion

5 cloves garlic, minced, divided

1 (15 oz.) can Fresh Thyme black

beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup walnuts, toasted

1 cup cooked tri-color quinoa

½ cup lightly packed Italian parsley

¼ cup plain vegan panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp. Fresh Thyme organic ground cumin

ground cumin

¼ tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

¼ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic ground black pepper

black pepper

¼ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic ground cayenne pepper

cayenne pepper

1/4 cup Fresh Thyme vegan mayonnaise

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Finish with Vegan wheat buns (split and toasted), pickled red onions, and baby arugula

INSTRUCTIONS

In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook until softened. Add 3 minced garlic cloves; cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat. In a food processor, combine onion mixture, beans, walnuts, quinoa, parsley, breadcrumbs, cumin, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Cover and process until just combined. Form mixture into 4 patties. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. For garlic aioli, in a bowl, whisk together vegan mayo, remaining 2 garlic cloves, and lemon juice. Preheat grill with a greased grill rack for direct cooking over medium-high heat (375°F). Grill burgers for 6 to 8 minutes or until heated through, turning once halfway. Serve burgers in toasted buns with garlic aioli and any additional toppers and condiments.

Each burger contains: 636 calories, 30 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 798 mg sodium, 76 g carbohydrates, 15 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 22 g protein. Daily values: 13% vitamin A, 27% vitamin C, 16% calcium, 34% iron.

Chicken Burger

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs. Fresh Thyme Ground Chicken

1 shallot finely chopped

1 TB Fresh Thyme Dijon Mustard

6 Buns

Arugula Leaves for serving

Heirloom tomato

Thinly sliced red onion

1 whole green apple

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare your grill Grate the apple until the core In a large bowl, stir together shallot, chicken, mustard, salt, pepper until combined Grill each patty for about 12 to 14 minutes or until no longer pink inside (165 F)

5. Serve burgers with arugula, tomatoes slices, onion, grilled pineapple, avocado or mushrooms