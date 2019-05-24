Fresh Thyme shares burger swaps for your Memorial Day weekend
Bison Burger
RECIPE:
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 6-10 mins
INGREDIENTS
- 1 large poblano chilepepper*, seeded
- 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1½ lb. thawed frozen bison (buffalo)
- 4 slices pepperjackcheese, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. Fresh Thyme Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic ground black pepper
- 2 (½ inch) slices yellow onion, for topping
- Finish with Fresh Thyme pretzel buns (split and toasted), lettuce, apple slices, mayonnaise, and/or mustard
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat grill for direct cooking over high heat (400°F). Brush pepper with ½ tsp. oil. Grill, uncovered, for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender and charred, turning occasionally. Transfer to a glass bowl; cover tightly and let stand 10 minutes.
- Peel and discard skin from pepper. Chop to make ⅓ cup. In a bowl, gently combine meat, roasted pepper, cheese, garlic, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper. Form into 4 patties, about ¾ inch thick. Use your thumb to slightly indent the center of each patty, which prevents the middle from puffing while cooking.
- Adjust grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350°F). Brush onions with remaining ½ tsp. oil. Grill patties and onions, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes, until burgers are medium doneness (160°F) and onions are tender, turning burgers once and onions occasionally.
- Serve burgers with grilled onions in toasted buns with additional toppers and condiments.
Follow instructions for beef burger, except grill bison patties only 6 to 8 minutes.*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes. When working with poblanos, wear protective gloves. Each burger contains: 541 calories, 19 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 94 mg cholesterol, 481 mg sodium, 52 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 42 g protein. Daily values: 3% vitamin A, 50% vitamin C, 3% calcium, 27% iron
Veggie Burgers
- According to Nielsen, over a third of consumers are looking to eat more plant based!
RECIPE:
– Prep: 20 minutes plus 1 hour chill time
– Cook: 6-8 minutes
– Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ cup finely chopped white onion
- 5 cloves garlic, minced, divided
- 1 (15 oz.) can Fresh Thyme black
beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup walnuts, toasted
- 1 cup cooked tri-color quinoa
- ½ cup lightly packed Italian parsley
- ¼ cup plain vegan panko breadcrumbs
- 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme organic
ground cumin
- ¼ tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
- ¼ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic ground
black pepper
- ¼ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic ground
cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup Fresh Thyme vegan mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
- Finish with Vegan wheat buns (split and toasted), pickled red onions, and baby arugula
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook until softened. Add 3 minced garlic cloves; cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat.
- In a food processor, combine onion mixture, beans, walnuts, quinoa, parsley, breadcrumbs, cumin, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Cover and process until just combined.
- Form mixture into 4 patties. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- For garlic aioli, in a bowl, whisk together vegan mayo, remaining 2 garlic cloves, and lemon juice.
- Preheat grill with a greased grill rack for direct cooking over medium-high heat (375°F). Grill burgers for 6 to 8 minutes or until heated through, turning once halfway.
- Serve burgers in toasted buns with garlic aioli and any additional toppers and condiments.
Each burger contains: 636 calories, 30 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 798 mg sodium, 76 g carbohydrates, 15 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 22 g protein. Daily values: 13% vitamin A, 27% vitamin C, 16% calcium, 34% iron.
Chicken Burger
INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs. Fresh Thyme Ground Chicken
- 1 shallot finely chopped
- 1 TB Fresh Thyme Dijon Mustard
- 6 Buns
- Arugula Leaves for serving
- Heirloom tomato
- Thinly sliced red onion
- 1 whole green apple
INSTRUCTIONS
- Prepare your grill
- Grate the apple until the core
- In a large bowl, stir together shallot, chicken, mustard, salt, pepper until combined
- Grill each patty for about 12 to 14 minutes or until no longer pink inside (165 F)
5. Serve burgers with arugula, tomatoes slices, onion, grilled pineapple, avocado or mushrooms