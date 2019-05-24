× Hotter weekend ahead but storms will threaten some outdoor plans!

Live Guardian Radar is tracking a few showers to begin this Friday morning! Carb Day is finally here and lots of dry time is expected through the day, along with plenty of heat (nearing record levels). The greatest threat of a passing shower or storm is now through the noon hour. These shower chances are being prompted by a warm front passage. Eventually, the front gets north of the track, while southwest winds take hold and temperatures skyrocket to the hottest of the year, so far.

Legends Day and the 500 parade still look mainly dry and very warm on Saturday. Our greatest threat of rain and storms not likely to impact until late afternoon, past 3:00 pm.

(Indy 500) Race Day still remains unsettled with the threat of rain and storms nearby and passing the track at times. With the added clouds and rain cooled air, hot weather will not be an issue but still rather muggy!