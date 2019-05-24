× Indianapolis Airport marks one year of Paris flight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis to Paris flight introduced last year is set to continue at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).

One year ago Friday, Delta Air Lines Flight 500 left for Paris, France. This flight established the first year-round, nonstop transatlantic air service to Europe from Indianapolis.

“A year later, the flight’s attraction is fully meeting our expectations, with more than 1,000 passengers on average flying between Indianapolis and Paris weekly,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA).

A Monday flight to Paris is being added by Delta in September, increasing the total flights per week to six by early fall, according to IAA.

The airport is also planning more international travel opportunities in the future by hosting the 2020 Routes Americas convention next year.

“Routes Americas, which is like an aviation industry business incubator, will position Indianapolis right at the center of crucial relationships with airline decision makers that can help expedite and compress that timeline,” according to Marsha Stone, IAA senior director of commercial enterprise.