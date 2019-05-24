Lake Monroe announces closure of swimming beaches, boat ramps over holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Visitors to Lake Monroe have plenty of options to enjoy the state park, but swimming along the beaches is unfortunately not one of them.

"It's still possible to boat, and it's still possible to camp, the beach is under water so there won't be any swimming at the beach," Ginger Murphy said.

Murphy is the Deputy Director for Stewardship for Indiana State Parks.

The high water from all of May's heavy rain is forcing Indiana State Parks' leaders to close some areas, like the beaches.

"When they don't release a lot of water from the dam, the water comes up and sometimes it covers the beach and some of the launching ramps at the lake and some of the other facilities," Murphy explained.

Here's a list from the state parks of the specific changes to the areas and facilities at Lake Monroe:

All ramps are OPEN (with the exception of the main ramp at Cutright) and the summer courtesy docks are in at the Paynetown SRA and Fairfax SRA ramps. Courtesy docks will not be installed at other ramp locations until the water level drops further.

Paynetown SRA: Swimming beach is CLOSED. Projected opening date is late June or the beginning of July, depending on water levels.

Paynetown SRA: Some campsites are closed. The reservation center has already contacted everyone whose campsites may be impacted for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Paynetown SRA: Activity Center is CLOSED and will not be open for Memorial Day Weekend (however, there will still be a full activity schedule for the weekend!). Projected opening date is June 1.

Paynetown SRA: Marina access has temporarily MOVED to the B-loop in the Campground. Shuttle access is provided from there to boat docks and buoys. There is currently no dry land access route to reach the docks; the road to the marina will likely remain closed due to flooding through Memorial Day.

Paynetown SRA: Fishing dock is CLOSED.

Fairfax SRA: Swimming beach is CLOSED. Projected opening date is late June or the beginning of July.

Cutright SRA: Main ramp is CLOSED but the high water ramp is OPEN.

Cartop SRA: Eastern access is CLOSED (road is under water), but it can be reached from the west.

Stillwater-Northfork Wildlife Area: Northfork is CLOSED

The Department of Natural Resources reminds visitors there are still many activities planned for this weekend. Click here to see a full schedule.