× Police arrest 18-year-old in connection with Lafayette murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette police arrested an 18-year-old man on a murder charge after he entered a home and violated a protection order.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, an 18-year-old woman called police to report that 18-year-old Talmadge Jasper had entered her residence on Kenosha Court. The woman has a valid protection order barring Jasper from contacting her.

As police continued their investigation, they determined an adult male who also lives at the home was missing. Police obtained a search warrant and searched Jasper’s apartment on Eagles Way Drive, where they found the missing man dead.

Police arrested Jasper on charges of murder, residential entry and invasion of privacy.

Identification of the victim is pending notification of family. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.