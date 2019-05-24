Right lanes of I-70 closed in both directions in Hendricks County due to pavement settlement

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The right lanes of both eastbound and westbound I-70 are closed in Hendricks County, which is causing backups.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the closure is due to pavement settlement in a work zone. INDOT is working with the contractor to mobilize repairs.

The project on I-70 includes full depth concrete patching from S.R. 39 to S.R. 267 and resurfacing the interstate from S.R. 267 to the Ronald Reagan Parkway (Exit 68).

The project is scheduled to be completed September 30 of this year.

