What’s new on Main Street, Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- If you haven't been to Main Street in Speedway in awhile, you may be surprised at all there is to see and do. A new spot is open specifically for pets. Sherman stopped by City Dogs to see how they're helping dogs prepare for race weekend.

