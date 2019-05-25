Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- For all those Boilermakers out there, author John Norberg has the book for you.

"Ever True: Celebrating the First 150 Years of Purdue University" by John Norberg captures the essence of Lafayette's great university, from the founding of the university in 1869 with its dedication to agriculture and engineering to the Purdue of today which stands as one of the elite research and education institutes in the world.

In this volume, Norberg takes readers beyond the iconic redbrick walls of Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus to delve into the stories of the faculty, alumni, and leaders who make up this remarkable institution’s distinguished history. Written to commemorate Purdue University’s sesquicentennial celebrations, Ever True picks up where prior histories leave off, bringing the intricacies of historic tales to the forefront, updating the Purdue story to the present, and looking to the future.

Watch above for an appearance by "John Purdue"