2 shot near east side

Posted 3:52 AM, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:11AM, May 25, 2019

Courtesy: Kevin Powell, IndyFirstAlert

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Two people were shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on Indy’s near East side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that two females were shot outside of a home at the 2900 block of east Michigan Street. The shooting happened at approximately 3:30 am Saturday morning. It appears one of the females shot may have been a juvenile.

Responding officers say both victims were awake and breathing. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and sustained what police described as non-life threatening injuries. The names or identity of the females has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX59 for updates.

