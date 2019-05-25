× 2 shot near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Two people were shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on Indy’s near East side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that two females were shot outside of a home at the 2900 block of east Michigan Street. The shooting happened at approximately 3:30 am Saturday morning. It appears one of the females shot may have been a juvenile.

Responding officers say both victims were awake and breathing. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and sustained what police described as non-life threatening injuries. The names or identity of the females has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX59 for updates.