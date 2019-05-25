× A couple rounds of storms will impact race day

We’ve just begun our long holiday weekend and that means, The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is almost here. It was a close call getting the 500 parade in, but the rain held off just long enough to get it finished. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for the east and southeastern portions of Central Indiana. The main threats for additional storms that do develop this afternoon and evening will be gusty winds and small hail. A few of these storms may reach severe levels. Stay weather aware!

The threat for rain and storms will diminish as the sun goes down this evening, however, it won’t be long before our next round arrives. As the nighttime jet stream kicks in, additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Right now, this new cluster of storms looks to arrive pre-dawn Sunday and linger through the morning.

We should find windows of dry time, but it’s not a lot. Our best chance to get a break from the rain will be in the late morning and early afternoon. If you’re heading out to the IMS, be prepared with rain gear and the water bottle. It’s going to be warm and muggy.

As a strong upper wave moves through during the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will again develop. That, combined with plenty of moisture and the heat of the day, means a few of these storms may be strong to severe. The severity of this next wave will rely heavy on how the morning plays out. If the atmosphere gets worked over a lot from the early morning round of storms and we keep thicker cloud coverage around, this would help keep afternoon storms from gaining strength. However, it’s looking like we’ll get some breaks from the early rain, even some pops of sunshine, both will contribute to destabilizing the atmosphere. Therefore, the development of at least a couple strong afternoon storms is looking favorable.

Best chances for rainfall really ramps up after 2 PM but a few showers in the area earlier are certainly possible. It will be close on getting the race in. Whether you’re going to be at the IMS or enjoying time outdoors doing one of the many other activities taking place tomorrow, have a severe weather plan in place.

Rain chances carry over into Memorial Day morning but become more isolated as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures stay very warm and humid through late next week.