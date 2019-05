× Body found near White River in Anderson

ANDERSON,IND — Anderson Police are investigating the discovery of a body in White River on the city’s west side.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday someone discovered the body of an adult male near the banks of White River .

Police described the scene as near the Derby Downs Park just east of North Madison Avenue.

It is not known if foul-play may have been involved. The Madison County Coroner will determine the cause of death.