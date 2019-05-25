× BREAKING: 3 shot downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, IND.— Three people were shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department confirmed to FOX59 that a shooting happened at approximately 1:00 am Saturday morning on 301 N Senate Avenue. There were reportedly a total of three victims. It appears all three sustained “non life-threatening” injuries are listed in good condition.

Two of the victims transported themselves to IU Health Methodist Hospital with injuries. Police later located the third victim downtown. He was also transported to the hospital suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

Police have released very few details related to the case. It’s unknown at this time if a shooter or any suspects have been detained.

