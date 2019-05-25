Daily storm chances through the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are kicking off the holiday weekend with temperatures in the lower 70s. It is a warm, humid start to Saturday, but the southerly breeze is picking up and creating more comfortable feel outside. Guardian Radar is quiet this morning and we should have several dry hours before storms develop this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will fire up after 2 PM and could potentially produce gusty winds and hail. The activity will wind down during the evening hours. Highs today will rise into the mid to upper 80s around central Indiana, which is more than 10 degrees above average for the date.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms will sag south over the area overnight. After midnight, rain chances will rise and our best chances for storms in Indy will be during the predawn hours. A gusty storm may form overnight as lows fall into the upper 60s.

Showers and storms will likely be on the radar when we wake up early Sunday morning. The first wave is expected to move out early in the day and we should have some dry time during the late morning and midday hours. An isolated shower may still be around for the start of the Indy 500. However, there is going to be a better chance for storms after 2 PM. Indianapolis and east central Indiana are highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather. Some storms tomorrow may also turn strong to severe. Main threats include gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates with the timeline for thunderstorms on FOX59!