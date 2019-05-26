× Arrest made in Bartholomew County shooting

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. –The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police have made an arrest in a shooting early Sunday afternoon in Jonesville, Indiana.

Authorities were called to the 300 block of Jackson Street. When they arrived, they found a 49 year-old man suffering from an apparent gun shot wound.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police arrested 51-year-old Vicki Shade on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Shade is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.

Investigators continue to look into what lead up to the shooting.