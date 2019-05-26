SPECIAL COVERAGE: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

Crews struggle with rain, high water in search for missing Delphi boy

Posted 4:55 PM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, May 26, 2019

Photo Gallery

DELPHI, Ind. – Rain made it difficult for crews to continue their search for a 4-year-old Delphi boy who was swept away in a creek.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said heavy rains overnight caused conditions to deteriorate as they look for 4-year-old Owen Jones.

Water conditions had improved slightly before additional rain fell over the weekend. While the current is strong, the water is also muddy, making it nearly impossible for rescuers to see anything below the surface.

“Everyone involved with this tragedy wants to find Owen Jones,” DNR said in a news release. “However, anyone searching the water without the proper training or equipment, in today’s conditions, will likely become a victim themselves.”

Officials said Friday that the search for Owen had shifted to a “recovery effort.” He was swept away in Deer Creek around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.