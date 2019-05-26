IndyCar drivers react to Indianapolis 500 finish
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Only one driver can leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway after the month of May truly satisfied. This year, that driver is Simon Pagenaud, after the Frenchman won his first career Indianapolis 500, out-dueling Alexander Rossi down the stretch.
In four career Indy 500s, Alexander Rossi has never finished outside the top 10. Even with that success, the desire to return to the top of the podium is strong for the driver of the 27 car.
Will Power won the 500 in 2018. Today, he covered up his disappointment after finishing fifth.
Literally.
The top rookie finisher in this year’s 500 is Santino Ferrucci of Dale Coyne Racing, coming in seventh.
Ryan Hunter-Reay was fighting an uphill battle after starting 22nd, but fought his way up to eighth at the checkered flag. RHR’s quest to be a repeat 500 champion will have to wait.
Noblesville native Conor Daly finished his best career Indy 500 in 10th place.
Spencer Pigot started on the front row, but fell back to 14th at the finish.
It was a career day for Pippa Mann at the Indy 500, finishing 16th, her best result in seven starts on the IMS oval.
Sage Karam started on the back row, and nearly had a fantastic day, but the late wreck was unlucky for the 24 car, and Karam finished 19th.
Jack Harvey surprised at the Grand Prix, finishing third, but the Meyer Shank Racing driver couldn’t keep up the good fortune in the 500, winding up 21st.
One of the most disappointed drivers after the 500 has to be Graham Rahal, who lost a chance at a podium finish in the wreck with 22 laps to go.
Sometimes, all that needs to be said is what last-place finisher Colton Herta tweeted out, after an early mechanical failure ended his day.