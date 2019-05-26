LIVE BLOG | Pre-race coverage of the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

WATCH LIVE: FOX59 at the 500 Pre-Race Coverage until 11 a.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

Posted 5:53 AM, May 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 27: Cars start their engines during the 102nd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s race day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

We’ll have live coverage throughout the day starting with our pre-race special from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on FOX59.

Follow along with the latest developments on our live blog below:

