SPECIAL COVERAGE: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

Motorcyclist dies in south side crash

Posted 7:14 PM, May 26, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS–A motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in a crash Sunday afternoon on the city’s south side.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at Bluff Road and W. Epler Avenue.

IMPD officer Michael Hewitt says the motorcycle driver died at the scene.  The other driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.  Police are still working to determine what caused the accident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.