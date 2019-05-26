× Motorcyclist dies in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS–A motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in a crash Sunday afternoon on the city’s south side.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at Bluff Road and W. Epler Avenue.

IMPD officer Michael Hewitt says the motorcycle driver died at the scene. The other driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police are still working to determine what caused the accident.