Scattered afternoon storms; heating back up this week

Many of you may have woken up without power this morning. That’s because a heavy round of strong storms marched across central and north-central Indiana, shortly after 3 AM. Many reports of downed trees and power lines were caused by those storms. We did manage to get in a lot dry time at the IMS. Once the morning round of storms passed through, the majority of us remained dry and the sun even started to come out. That sunshine will help destabilize the atmosphere for the afternoon development of showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible. This will be mainly focused south of I-70, where we’ve stayed dry, the atmosphere hasn’t been worked over and we’ve had more sunshine. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats for storms that due develop.

Best timing for these storms will come after 2 PM and last through the early evening. Many of us will completely miss out on the rain showers this afternoon. Therefore, don’t cancel your plans, just keep a weary eye on the weather, and have a safety plan in place in the event strong storms develop near you.

A few spotty showers possible on Memorial Day but much of the day will remain completely dry. Temperatures peak on Tuesday near 90° before more rain returns and temperatures cool way down, into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s late week.