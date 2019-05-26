SCHEDULE | 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Race day has arrived!
Here’s a look at the schedule for this year’s Indianapolis 500:
- 5 a.m.-noon: Ticket and Credential Office Open
- 6 a.m.: Public Gates Open
- 7 a.m.: Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open
- 7:15-8:45 a.m.: Snake Pit – Ricky Retro
- 8 a.m.: Parade of Bands
- 8:45 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Begins
- 8:45-10:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Chris Lake
- 8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 1 – South Pit Gate
- 9:05 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza
- 9:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway
- 9:30-10:30 a.m.: Celebrity Red Carpet – Pagoda Plaza
- 9:38 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March reaches Checkpoint 4 – Band Gate
- 9:55 a.m.: Pit Lane Open for Race Cars
- 10:15-11:45 a.m.: Snake Pit – Illenium
- 10:20 a.m.: All Cars in Pit Lane
- 10:30 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash” (Purdue University Band)
- 10:40 a.m.: Cars Moved to Grid
- 10:53 a.m.: Green Flag Delivery in Turn 1 by IU Health Helicopter
- 11 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Winning Drivers’ Laps
- 11:05 a.m.: All Cars on the Grid
- 11:20 a.m.: Historic Race Car Laps presented by Cummins
- 11:26 a.m.: Mario Andretti Historic Car Laps
- 11:43 a.m.: “God Bless the USA” – Lee Greenwood
- 12:01 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
- 12:09 p.m.: Military March
- 12:13 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Indiana National Guard
- 12:16 p.m.: Military Speech – U.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command
- 12:20 p.m.: Presentation of Colors
- 12:20 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
- 12:21 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium
- 12:22 p.m.: “Taps”
- 12:23 p.m.: “God Bless America” – Chevel Shepherd
- 12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Kelly Clarkson
- 12:27 p.m.: Flyover – U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Team (F-16 Fighting Falcon, A-10 Thunderbolt II, P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk)
- 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
- 12:38 p.m.: “Drivers Start Your Engines” – Tony George, IMS Chairman of the Board
- 12:45 p.m.: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps)
- 1-2:30 p.m.: Snake Pit – Alesso
- 2:35-4:05 p.m.: Snake Pit – Skrillex
TICKETS: Reserved seats available at various prices. $40 (General Admission only, no Snake Pit Entry). Kids 15 and under are free accompanied by adult with ticket. All Snake Pit attendees must also hold a valid Indianapolis 500 Race Day ticket. The Snake Pit is part of the Indianapolis 500 Race Day activities. Fans will not be admitted to the track with just the Snake Pit wristband.
PUBLIC GATES OPEN: (6 a.m.) All gates open.
STANDS OPEN: All mounds open (general admission), all stands open (reserved).
PARKING LOTS OPEN: (Open 5 a.m.) All lots open, prepaid only, sold out. All ADA parking is prepaid and sold out.
IMS MUSEUM HOURS: (6 a.m.-5 p.m.) $40 IMS gate admission for 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge plus Museum admission ($10 adult, $5 ages 6-15, free 5 and under).