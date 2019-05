× Severe thunderstorm watch declared

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been declared for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 7:00 a.m. EST Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Lafayette, Crawfordsville, and Rockville are all areas that are part of the severe weather alert for Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 6 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/V4tQoC2MJe — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2019

The National Weather Service says that hail, wind, and lightning are all possible threats. They say winds can reach up to 70 miles per hour and isolated hail up to ping pong ball size is possible.