Simon Pagenaud wins 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

Posted 3:57 PM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, May 26, 2019

Simon Pagenaud/IMS Productions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Simon Pagenaud made a furious late charge to win the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500, holding off hard-driving challengers Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato to take the checkered flag.

It looked like Rossi, who had a great car all day, would catch Pagenaud in the end, but Pagenaud found just enough speed to cross the finish line first. It capped off a successful May for Pagenaud, who also won the IndyCar GP earlier this month.

It was a relatively clean race until late.

On lap 180, a crash involving Sebastien Bourdais and Graham Rahal caused the red flag to come out. Felix Rosenqvist, Zach Veach and Charlie Kimball were also affected. Bourdais was cited for making avoidable contact, though that is small consolation for Rahal, who was visibly angered by the crash.

Kyle Kaiser, whose racing team was the Cinderella story of the Last Row Shootout, went out of the race after his car crashed into the wall on lap 74.

Driver Ben Hanley had to retire for the day after his car had a driveshaft problem. Colton Herta had problems almost immediately and left the race with a mechanical problem.

There were also several problems in the pits. Helio Castroneves and Will Power were both assessed penalties for separate incidents. Rossi, whose car ran well all day, was livid after his pit crew had trouble during a refueling stop.

A pit crew member for Jordan King was taken out of pit row on a stretcher after being hit by a tire. The pit crew member, identified as Chris Minot, was taken to IU Health Methodist with what race officials described as a leg injury.

Unofficial results:

  1. Simon Pagenaud
  2. Alexander Rossi
  3. Takuma Sato
  4. Josef Newgarden
  5. Will Power
  6. Ed Carpenter
  7. Santino Ferrucci
  8. Ryan Hunter-Reay
  9. Tony Kanaan
  10. Conor Daly
  11. James Hinchcliffe
  12. James Davison
  13. Ed Jones
  14. Spencer Pigot
  15. Matheus Leist
  16. Pippa Mann
  17. Scott Dixon
  18. Helio Castroneves
  19. Sage Karam
  20. JR Hildebrand
  21. Jack Harvey
  22. Oriol Servia
  23. Marcus Ericsson
  24. Jordan King
  25. Charlie Kimball
  26. Marco Andretti
  27. Graham Rahal
  28. Felix Rosenqvist
  29. Zach Veach
  30. Sabastien Bourdais
  31. Kyle Kaiser
  32. Ben Hanley
  33. Colton Herta
