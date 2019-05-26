× Tracking race day storms

The big day is here! The Indianapolis 500 is just hours away. The morning is off to a bumpy start with storms moving into parts of Central Indiana. Parts of west central Indiana are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 AM.

This complex of storms will push east through the morning, bringing heavy downpours, and periods of gusty winds. Most of the rain and storms will be concentrated in the northern half of the state, mainly near I-70 and north. For those heading out to the IMS, plan for rain. However, latest data keeps trending for more and more dry time out at the track during the mid morning hours.

After this first round of storms moves through, rain eases into the late morning. Widely scattered t-storms will still be in the area. Our window to get the race in is very small. Latest data also wants to speed up the timing for the arrival of afternoons storms. As the afternoon goes on, the chance for additional storms begins to rise again. A few strong storms will be possible. Damaging winds will be the main threats with any storms that do develop.

Temperatures will be a little cooler today, however, it will still be warm and very muggy. Be sure to stay hydrated.

A few showers are possible on Memorial Day but there will be many dry hours and even some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures peak on Tuesday near 90° before more rain returns and temperatures cool way down, into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s late week.