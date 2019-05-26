× UPDATE: Indianapolis man who drowned in Lake Monroe identified

UPDATE: Divers recovered the body of William Snoddy, 31, of Indianapolis, around 10 p.m. on Sunday. They found him in about 30 feet of water in the Allen’s Creek Bay area of Lake Monroe. He was not wearing a life jacket. An autopsy is scheduled through the Monroe County coroner’s office to determine his cause of death.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The holiday weekend is off to a tragic start with multiple water rescues and recovery efforts in the last several days.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was called to Allen’s Creek just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses say a man jumped off the back of a boat into the creek and never resurfaced.

Officer David Moss with DNR calls it a drowning. “We got side scan sonar here and we have divers here now. And so, we’re searching for him at this point.” Moss said.

He says it was a race against time. “We got about an hour, hour and a half window where it goes from rescue to recovery…There is parts of this lake that are 10-foot-deep and parts of it that are 60- foot- deep. So, I’m not really sure what the water depth is in Allen’s Creek though,” Moss said.

They’re focusing their search at the creek based on information from witnesses and family.

“They’re very distraught right now. We have a chaplain with them right now. So, we’re just trying to get them what they need,” Moss said.

The Cutler family at the camping grounds on East Allen Creek Road says they were in the water around the same time. They returned home shortly before 4 p.m.

“We didn’t really see anything. But soon as we came in, this road was lit up with ambulances and police,” Jeffery Cutler says.

Cutler says he’s been coming to Allen’s creek and Lake Monroe for over 40 years and never heard of a tragic incident like this.

“I believe this will be the first drowning I know of in Allen’s creek. In fact, I don’t know of any accidents we’ve had. We’ve been here since 1976 and there have not been many accidents in Allen’s Creek,” Cutler said

He says he always makes sure his family, both adults and children, wear life jackets and safety vests to keep them protected.

Officer Moss has a few friendly reminders for anyone who plans to hit the water. “Stay safe. Wear your life jacket, stay hydrated. It’s hot out here. It doesn’t seem like it’s real hot but it’s muggy, and it’ll suck the hydration right out of you,” he said.