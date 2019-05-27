× Chef Rob shares unique recipes for summer, like the Golden egg and Tuna Poke

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Memorial Day kicks off the patio season. How about some backyard entertaining with a fresh and unusual dish? Chef Rob Koeller stopped by with recipes for what he calls “the Golden Egg” and Tuna Poke.

The Golden Egg (Crab salad stuffed Avocado Tempura):

Ingredients

6 Fresh California Avocados, halved, peeled and seeded

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/4 cups club soda, chilled

3 Eggs

Oil for frying Crab Salad (recipe follows)

Sriracha Mayonnaise (recipe follows)

2 Tbsp. minced chives (6 tsp)

1 Tbsp. sriracha hot sauce

Crab Salad (Yield: 30 oz./4 ½ cups)

1 1/2 lbs. crab meat

3/8 cup finely diced celery

2 Tbsp. minced chives

3/8 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1 1/2 tsp. lemon juice

3/4 tsp. Dijon mustard

As needed

Salt and pepper to taste

Sriracha Mayonnaise (Yield: 3/4 cup)

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp. sriracha hot sauce

2/3 tsp. toasted sesame oil

Instructions Crab Salad:

1. Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard together in a bowl. Add crab meat, celery, and chives and mix gently, being careful not to overmix. Set aside.

Sriracha Mayonnaise:

1. Mix all ingredients together.

Tempura Avocado:

1. Heat oil for frying to 350°F. Whisk egg and club soda together. Add this mixture to the flour and mix until combined. Dip each avocado half into the batter and then fry for 30-60 seconds. Remove from fryer and drain the avocado halves on a paper towel-lined tray.

Assembly:

1. Place one fried avocado half on each plate (cavity side up). Top each with 2 ½ oz. of the crab salad. Drizzle a little of sriracha mayonnaise on top of each of the crab salad and avocado plates. Garnish each with minced chives. Place 3 dots of sriracha hot sauce around each finished avocado plate. Serve.

Tuna Poke

Ingredients

2 large sashimi grade Ahi tuna steaks about 1 1/2 pounds

2-3 fresh whole Avocados

1 shallot sliced (or Maui onions)

1/2 cup chopped green onion

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Instructions

Pat the Ahi tuna dry, then neatly cut it into small 1/2 inch cubes. Place in a bowl.

Add the shallots, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili garlic sauce, and sesame seeds.

Gently toss. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.