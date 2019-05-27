Chef Rob shares unique recipes for summer, like the Golden egg and Tuna Poke
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Memorial Day kicks off the patio season. How about some backyard entertaining with a fresh and unusual dish? Chef Rob Koeller stopped by with recipes for what he calls “the Golden Egg” and Tuna Poke.
The Golden Egg (Crab salad stuffed Avocado Tempura):
Ingredients
6 Fresh California Avocados, halved, peeled and seeded
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 1/4 cups club soda, chilled
3 Eggs
Oil for frying Crab Salad (recipe follows)
Sriracha Mayonnaise (recipe follows)
2 Tbsp. minced chives (6 tsp)
1 Tbsp. sriracha hot sauce
Crab Salad (Yield: 30 oz./4 ½ cups)
1 1/2 lbs. crab meat
3/8 cup finely diced celery
2 Tbsp. minced chives
3/8 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
1 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
3/4 tsp. Dijon mustard
As needed
Salt and pepper to taste
Sriracha Mayonnaise (Yield: 3/4 cup)
3/4 cup mayonnaise
3 Tbsp. sriracha hot sauce
2/3 tsp. toasted sesame oil
Instructions Crab Salad:
1. Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard together in a bowl. Add crab meat, celery, and chives and mix gently, being careful not to overmix. Set aside.
Sriracha Mayonnaise:
1. Mix all ingredients together.
Tempura Avocado:
1. Heat oil for frying to 350°F. Whisk egg and club soda together. Add this mixture to the flour and mix until combined. Dip each avocado half into the batter and then fry for 30-60 seconds. Remove from fryer and drain the avocado halves on a paper towel-lined tray.
Assembly:
1. Place one fried avocado half on each plate (cavity side up). Top each with 2 ½ oz. of the crab salad. Drizzle a little of sriracha mayonnaise on top of each of the crab salad and avocado plates. Garnish each with minced chives. Place 3 dots of sriracha hot sauce around each finished avocado plate. Serve.
Tuna Poke
Ingredients
2 large sashimi grade Ahi tuna steaks about 1 1/2 pounds
2-3 fresh whole Avocados
1 shallot sliced (or Maui onions)
1/2 cup chopped green onion
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Instructions
Pat the Ahi tuna dry, then neatly cut it into small 1/2 inch cubes. Place in a bowl.
Add the shallots, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili garlic sauce, and sesame seeds.
Gently toss. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.