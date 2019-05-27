Family gathering turns into deadly shooting just blocks east of Broad Ripple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis family is divided following a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The violence took place in a normally quiet neighborhood near 62nd and Keystone, just a few blocks east of Broad Ripple.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of North Tacoma Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on a report of someone shot.

Police say the shooting is a homicide, but at this point, it is not considered a criminal murder.

Witnesses say a family get-together Saturday night turned violent when two cousins started fighting. Stanley Fields Junior died after being shot in the stomach and his side.

“That’s my mother’s only son, and he is gone,” said the victim’s sister Mellanie Fields.

Mellanie says her brother just celebrated his 30th birthday 10 days ago. The fact that Fields died during a family gathering makes it harder to mourn.

“The family is now torn. I’m just happy I got to have 30 years with him,” said Mellanie .

Fields had four kids, the oldest age 5, and his girlfriend is pregnant with his fifth child. Sadly, those children will have to grow up without their father.

“His kids meant the world to him. That’s what he got up every day for was his children,” said Fields. “You know my whole family is grieving. We are hurting. We just want justice for him, because it was a murder. He got murdered.”

After the shooting police say they took one person in for questioning, but later released him with no charges filed. Mellanie wants that shooter held accountable.

“My brother, I’m not saying he was right for fighting or whatever, but the guy shot him,” said Fields.

Whether or not an arrest is ever made, the case is another tragic example of how the inability to resolve conflicts without firearms leads to too many shattered families in the city.

“I feel like if you’re in a situation and it’s getting out of hand and you can’t break it up, what’s wrong with calling the police?” said Fields. “If you feel you need to pull out a weapon, then you need to call the police.”

Ultimately, it will be up to the Marion County prosecutor's office to review the case and decide if any criminal charges should be filed.