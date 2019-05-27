× Indianapolis man arrested for battery on law enforcement officer

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says an Indianapolis man has been arrested for battery of a law enforcement officer.

On Sunday, officials say Indiana Conservation Officers arrested 34-year-old Kevin S. Kent after spotting him fishing in Raccoon Creek below the Dam of Cecil M. Harden Lake on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers property. Kent refused to identify himself, became angry and threatened violence, according to DNR.

Kent is said to have made several verbal threats to an officer during the encounter, spat on him and attempted to batter the officer after being handcuffed. DNR says at one point Kent stated, “I shot a police officer before and would do it again.”

Kent is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, intimidation of a law enforcement officer and failure to identify. He was also cited for failure to procure a fishing license and driving while suspended.

He was taken to the Parke County Jail without bond.

DNR says Kent has a lengthy criminal history that includes three convictions of battery with bodily injury and one conviction of attempted murder.