LIVE BLOG: Severe weather causes damage across central Indiana; 1 storm-related injury reported

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Severe weather affected portions of central Indiana on Monday as Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm, and Flash Flood Warnings were issued across the state.

Madison, Miami and Grant counties report property damage and flooding, particularly in Pendleton and Hunstville. One person was injured as a result of the storm in Madison County. Widespread damage is reported in Pendleton, which was the hardest-hit community, according to emergency management officials.

Power outages are reported with many lines down. Trees are uprooted and structure damage has occurred. EMA officials project a two- to four-day wait for electrical power restoration. Several major roads into Pendleton are closed including State Roads 38, 9 and 67. I-69 is closed at the Pendleton exit due to storm damage.

Grant County remains under an Area Flood Warning until 6 a.m.

