Memorial Day looks warm with storm chances by the evening!

Scattered clouds and dry weather to begin your Memorial Day morning! Bright sunshine to hazy sunshine should hold for most of the day, while temperatures warm above average, reaching the middle 80’s by 4:00 pm. Dry weather to hold through most of the day too, while winds remain steady from the south/southeast at 7-14 mph. Don’t forget that sunscreen today with the UV Index reaching a 9, meaning only 15 minutes before the sun begins to burn your skin.

Storm chances will begin to develop around 5:00 pm and push east/southeast through the evening hours. A slight risk for damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain will be possible in a FEW select areas/counties.

This has been the mantra for the past few weeks. Farmers are suffering with these daily storm chances and this pattern will continue through most of the workweek. On the other hand, between these storm chances plenty of dry time will be enjoyed for outdoor work.