INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Team Penske Chevrolet poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the Winner's Portraits session after the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Pagenaud earns 2.6 million for Indy 500 victory
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Simon Pagenaud earned $2,669,529 for winning the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500.
His winnings are a portion of an overall purse of $13,090,536.
Alexander Rossi earned $759,179 after he led five times for 22 laps in total.
Takuma Sato made $540,454 for finishing third.
Josef Newgarden earned $462,904 for finishing fourth.