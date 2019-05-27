× Pagenaud earns 2.6 million for Indy 500 victory

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Simon Pagenaud earned $2,669,529 for winning the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500.

His winnings are a portion of an overall purse of $13,090,536.

Alexander Rossi earned $759,179 after he led five times for 22 laps in total.

Takuma Sato made $540,454 for finishing third.

Josef Newgarden earned $462,904 for finishing fourth.

Will Power made $444,554 for finishing fifth.

