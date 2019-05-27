SPECIAL COVERAGE: 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500

Pride’s party fundraiser promotes community over cancer

Posted 9:26 AM, May 27, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — You’re invited to pay it forward at Pride`s Party: Community over Cancer.  It’s set to be a fun night of imbibing and bidding.

Pure Eatery and Live Proud Vodka are joining forces to hold the fundraising event on Saturday, June 1. It’s from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Pure Eatery’s Courtney Andrus and Carrie Oswalt stopped by Fox59 to share a cocktail recipe for a drink being offered at the event and give more details. Click on the video for more.

You can also buy tickets here.

