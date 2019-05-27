× Surveillance video captures vandals spray painting Brownsburg splash pad: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The kickoff to the summer season didn’t go exactly as planned at the splash pad in Brownsburg. When Parks and Recreation Department workers went to open the splash pad for the first time this year at Williams Park, they discovered someone vandalized their facilities, trails and equipment.

Little did the suspect know, the crime was all caught on video. The surveillance video shows five people spray painting inappropriate words and images in several parts of the park.

Travis Tranbarger is the Director of the Brownsburg Park and Recreation Department. He says what’s most upsetting is that this is supposed to be a safe and fun place for families to visit.

“It’s extremely frustrating, the community takes a lot of pride in these amenities,” said Tranbarger, “Vandalism has further reaching impacts than just simply making the parks department have to go through cleanup the next day.”

Tranbarger says he’s determined to find out who’s responsible, because it may seem like just a little spray paint, but the impact is much larger.

Six years ago, the Brownsburg Parks and Recreation Department added security cameras into its infrastructure, spending thousands of dollars to protect their facilities. Although they say it has helped with crime, there are many instances that it still does occur. Just a few days ago, someone knocked windows out of their restroom facility.

“There’s been several other instances unfortunately in the last few years where we’ve had to deal with this and Brownsburg police has done a great job at taking our surveillance footage and getting to work and finding these individuals,” said Tranbarger.

Tranbarger says the Brownsburg Parks and Recreation Department has one message for whoever did this the night before opening day at the splash pad.

“The community is watching and there are repercussions for your actions,” said Tranbarger.

If you know anything about this crime or recognize the suspects in the video, please call Brownsburg police at (317) 852-1109.