LIVE BLOG: Tornado Watch issued for central Indiana; severe storms could impact Memorial Day plans

Posted 2:23 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:30PM, May 27, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Portions of central Indiana are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

The following counties are included in the Tornado Watch: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Tipton Counties.

Storms firing up in the area may impact your plans for the rest of the day.

The biggest threats are damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, lighting, and even an isolated tornado.

