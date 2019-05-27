× Tracking Memorial Day severe weather threat; Tornado Watch

We’re tracking the threat for severe storms for the rest of your Memorial Day. There will still be plenty of dry hours too but with the many outdoor activities, this is a day you will want to be especially weather aware. This is the time to review your severe weather safety plan. A tornado watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight. Best dynamics for strong to severe storms are mainly north of I-70. This is where will find the best instability and greatest wind shear, that will enhance the potential for tornado development as we head into the late afternoon and early evening.

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures is continuing to work against us as it destabilizes the atmosphere. We will likely see more scattered storm development by the late afternoon and early evening hours.

All severe weather threats are in play today. Damaging winds will be the most likely of threats but the chance for large hail and isolated tornadoes also exists. Storm threat diminishes late tonight, after 10 pm. Stay tuned to FOX59 for further updates. Be safe!