6 confirmed tornadoes rip through Indiana on Memorial Day

Powerful thunderstorms roared across central and north-central Indiana Monday evening, producing six confirmed tornadoes.

National Weather Service teams from Indianapolis and North Webster fanned out early Tuesday and began finalizing reports late in the day.

Late Tuesday, tornadoes were confirmed in the following counties: Madison, Miami, Henry and Grant. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Henry County.

Shortly after 8 p.m. dipping from the sky near Pendleton in Madison County, a tornado began a nearly 6 mile track moving northeast. The NWS team determined the peak winds were 130 mph with a width of 100 yards. The storm reached its peak winds near the intersections of Fairlee Road and West Co Rd 600 South. The tornado dissipated on the south end of Anderson.

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Henry County briefly south of Middleton and again east, southeast of Middleton where it tracked for nearly 3 miles. The EF1 rated tornado reached peak winds of 110 mph with a width a whopping 3/4 of a mile wide.

Additional tornadoes were confirmed along the Blackford and Wells county line, reaching winds of 90-95 mph at 8:59 pm.

The Fulton and Miami County tornado reached EF2 strength winds of 135 mph at 7:51 p.m. with a track 14 miles long.

Grant County damage was assessed as an EF2 as well with 120-125 mph starting at 8:10 p.m. with the tornado lasting 6 minutes and tracking 4.2 miles.

The total number of tornadoes Monday equaled the average number for the entire state in the month of May. Tornado frequency ramps up and is most frequent in the U.S. during the months of May, June and July. Nationally, 41 tornadoes occurred across the nation in May. Over the past eight days, nearly 250 tornadoes have been reported.