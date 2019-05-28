Danville police raising money for K-9 with kidney disease

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville Police Department is raising money to support one of its K-9s that has kidney disease.

K-9 Zeke was diagnosed earlier this year and while the disease doesn’t affect how he does his job, police say it does require him to eat a medicated dog food, which is significantly more expensive.

Zeke is a 7-year-old German shepherd that has served with the department since 2014. He and his handler, Sgt. Jeff Slayback, are fully certified in narcotics detection, tracking, area searches and apprehension.

“K-9 Zeke is a true asset to our department, and the work he does for our community often goes unnoticed,” said the department.

Those interested in helping can purchase apparel or window decals online here. You can also donate to the department’s “K-9 Fund” by either stopping into their administration office during normal business hours or by sending a check to 49 N Wayne Street Danville, IN 46122. The check should be made payable to “Danville Police Department K-9 Fund.”

You can also call the department’s office at 317-745-4180, option 5, for more ways to donate.