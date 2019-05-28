× Hot and humid today with additional storm chances late afternoon!

A very warm and muggy start out-the-door under clear skies! Plenty of sunshine early and a southwest wind will bring a quick warm-up to the city and surrounding counties. We will be pushing for the warmest day of the year (heat indices: lower 90’s), while clouds billow by mid afternoon. These clouds will likely bring a return to storms, especially across the northern half (including Indianapolis) of the state between 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm tonight. The severe risk is much lower and the threat of a tornado is even lower, thankfully! The primary threat late afternoon will be heavy pockets of rain, hail and some strong gusts.

Additional rain and storm chances will remain for Wednesday and Thursday with heavy rainfall potential. These daily rain chances continue to plague the farmers lacking for any time out in the fields. The best day of the week remains to be Friday, with dry and less humid conditions under ample sunshine.