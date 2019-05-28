× NWS confirms tornadoes touched down in Miami, Madison, Grant and Henry counties

The National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down in Miami, Madison, Grant and Henry counties Monday night.

Crews from the National Weather Service first confirmed a tornado touched down along 1500 N in Miami County. They believe it was about 500 yards wide. Miami County EMA said NWS confirmed the tornado was an EF-2. Earlier in the day, NWS estimated the wind speed at about 120 mph.

In Madison County, NWS says an EF-2 tornado caused damage to the Pendleton and Huntsville communities. The twister tracked for about 5.98 miles with a max width of 100 yards and max wind speed of 130 mph, according to NWS. Read more here.

An EF-2 tornado also hit Grant County, NWS confirms. Officials say that twister started near the intersection of County Road 900 W and County Road 600 N where it destroyed a barn. It reportedly packed wind speeds between 120 and 125 mph. Read more here.

Lastly, NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Henry County.