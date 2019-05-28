× NWS confirms tornadoes touched down in several Indiana counties on Memorial Day

The National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down in Miami, Madison, Grant, Henry and Blackford counties Monday night.

Crews from the National Weather Service first confirmed a tornado touched down along 1500 N in Miami County. They believe it was about 500 yards wide. Miami County EMA said NWS confirmed the tornado was an EF2. Earlier in the day, NWS estimated the wind speed at about 120 mph.

In Madison County, NWS says an EF2 tornado caused damage to the Pendleton and Huntsville communities. The twister tracked for about 5.98 miles with a max width of 100 yards and max wind speed of 130 mph, according to NWS. Read more here.

An EF2 tornado also hit Grant County, NWS confirms. Officials say that twister started near the intersection of County Road 900 W and County Road 600 N where it destroyed a barn. It reportedly packed wind speeds between 120 and 125 mph. Read more here.

NWS says two tornadoes touched down in Henry County. The first was an EF1 south of Middletown, which was brief. The second was an EF1 that tracked nearly 3 miles and was about a half mile wide.

Lastly, NWS says an EF1 tornado touched down in Blackford County and traveled to the Wells County line.