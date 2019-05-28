× Police seeking information on Verizon Wireless robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are seeking the public’s help with information on a recent cellphone store robbery.

Two men entered the Verizon Wireless store at 7310 North Keystone Avenue on May 13th at 9:05 p.m. and robbed the store at gunpoint, according to police.

One man was brandishing a TEC-9 style gun and wearing a black hoodie with “Parish Nation” on the front, camo bandanna, black sweatpants, black sneakers, and is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, skinny and around 5’10″.

The second man was wearing a black hoodie, white bandanna, black sweatpants, white sneakers and is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, skinny and around 5’8”.

Police say the men forced two employees into an office in the back and stole 21 iPhones from the safe.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org.