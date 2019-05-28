× SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues until 8 PM

Storms are most active again late Tuesday across north-central Indiana. A Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect thru 8 pm. Numerous storms have developed before 5 pm and may produce damaging wind gusts.

Active/severe storms are again possible area-wide and impacting more of central Indiana after 2 am. Late night storms could be severe and roam through sunrise. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Stay alert and be sure to check back for updates on FOX59 News​ this evening.

An outlook for gusty/severe storms will persist through Wednesday night before quieter weather arrives late week.