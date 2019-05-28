× Social media threat prompts increased police presence at Noblesville West Middle School

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Officials with Noblesville West Middle School confirmed police are monitoring a social media threat that escalated over the holiday weekend.

The school sent a message notifying parents of the threat. The message said Noblesville police were investigating, adding that Noblesville West will have an increased police presence Tuesday. Additional counseling resources will also be available for students and staff.

The district said this was precipitated by an anonymous social media threat about the events of May 25, 2018, when a student opened fire inside the school, wounding classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman.

While the school is open Tuesday, the district said any students who decide not to come to class will be excused.

Here’s the message sent to parents: